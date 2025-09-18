Apple TV+ has greenlit the eight-episode limited series "The Off Weeks," featuring Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain in leading roles.

Both acclaimed actors will also serve as executive producers on the project, which represents a collaboration between Apple Studios and wiip.

The series follows Gus Adler, portrayed by Stiller, a recently divorced writing professor struggling to maintain stability during the weeks when he has custody of his children. During his "off weeks" without custody responsibilities, Adler becomes dangerously infatuated with Stella West, played by Chastain, a mysterious woman whose presence threatens to disrupt both his parental duties and personal aspirations.

Alissa Nutting, known for her work on "Made for Love" and "Teenage Euthanasia," will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Showalter, who developed the series through his Semi-Formal Productions, will direct and executive produce the project. Additional executive producers include Peter Principato, Allen Fischer, and Brian Steinberg representing Artists First, with Dean Bakopoulos also joining the production team.

This project continues Apple TV+'s successful partnership with both stars. Stiller currently serves as executive producer and director for the streaming platform's acclaimed series "Severance," which has become Apple's most popular original title and is preparing for its third season. He is also directing a documentary about his parents titled "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost," set to debut on Apple TV+ in October.

The role marks a rare return to acting for Stiller, who has shifted his focus primarily to directing and producing in recent years. When Apple originally ordered "Severance" in 2019, there were early talks about Stiller taking an acting role, but he ultimately chose to remain behind the camera, with the starring role going to Adam Scott.

Chastain is establishing herself as an Apple TV+ regular with multiple projects in development. Her first series for the platform, "The Savant," debuts September 26. She is also attached to star alongside Adam Driver in another Apple TV+ series called "The Dealer."

The Academy Award-winning actress recently appeared in "George & Tammy" opposite Michael Shannon and earned her Oscar for Best Actress in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" in 2022. Production on "The Off Weeks" has not yet begun, so the series' release date remains undetermined.