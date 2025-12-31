Hollywood is gearing up for a blockbuster-packed 2026, and moviefans are already buzzing with excitement.

According to a survey by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which asked 14,000 filmgoers about their most anticipated movies, several familiar names and fresh stories are topping the list.

From superhero thrillers to epic adventures, next year promises something for every movie lover.

1. Dune: Part III

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part III" continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides, starring Timothée Chalamet. Set for release in November 2026, the film promises stunning visuals, intense desert battles, and political intrigue.

Fans are eager to see how the story of Arrakis unfolds after the cliffhangers of the previous films.

2. The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the classic Homer epic is slated for July 17, 2026, starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

According to MensXP, audiences are in for sweeping ocean battles, encounters with gods and mythical creatures, and Nolan's signature cinematic storytelling. Many fans feel this could be the biggest movie of the year.

3. Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with "Avengers: Doomsday," featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The movie is expected to be a high-stakes superhero showdown. One survey participant said, "The anticipation for this film is electric. It's not just a movie; it's an event."

4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland swings back into action in the fourth Spider-Man installment, set for July 31.

With new characters joining the Marvel universe and the familiar hero facing fresh challenges, fans are excited to see how this chapter unfolds.

5. Project Hail Mary

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, "Project Hail Mary" stars Ryan Gosling as an astronaut who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of his mission. Scheduled for March 20, the sci-fi thriller promises suspense, humor, and unexpected alien encounters.

6. The Devil Wears Prada 2

The fashion world is back on the big screen as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunite under David Frankel's direction.

Set for May 1, this sequel promises witty dialogue, high fashion drama, and emotional storytelling for both returning fans and newcomers, Cosmopolitan reported.

7. The Mandalorian & Grogu

After a long wait, the beloved Star Wars duo Pedro Pascal and Grogu return in a theatrical release on May 22.

Fans are thrilled to see their adventures continue outside the Disney+ series format, with Jon Favreau directing.

8. Supergirl

DC fans are looking forward to "Supergirl," starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, coming June 26.

With Kara Zor-El navigating the challenges of being a superhero before Superman, the film promises action, emotion, and James Gunn's creative touch.

These eight films show that Hollywood is balancing blockbuster spectacles with character-driven stories and adaptations of classic literature.

As one film analyst explained, "These movies show that Hollywood isn't just aiming for spectacle—they want stories that connect with audiences emotionally and visually."

For fans, 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year at the movies. Whether you love superheroes, epic adventures, or fashion dramas, the theaters are ready to deliver excitement, surprises, and plenty of popcorn moments.

Clear your calendars—2026 is going to be a cinematic rollercoaster.