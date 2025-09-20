Actor Marlon Wayans has made his stance clear on a potential "White Chicks" sequel, noting he doesn't want to do it, but there's one thing that could change his mind.

The actor revealed his main reason for not wanting to reprise his role as Marcus Copeland during a recent appearance on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream, citing the grueling makeup process that nearly broke him during the original 2004 film.

The comedian explained that transforming into his character required seven hours of makeup daily, followed by 14-hour production days and another hour to remove the costume. This left him with only three hours of sleep each night throughout the 60-day filming schedule.

The exhausting routine was compounded by the brothers' roles as producers, which required them to push their call times and eliminate standard 12-hour turnarounds between filming days. Wayans described the experience as sleep deprivation being "the name of the game" for the blockbuster that made over $100 million at the box office and launched Terry Crews' career.

However, Wayans revealed he would be willing to return under one specific condition: if artificial intelligence technology could handle the makeup transformation.

"I'm waiting for AI," he explained during an appearance on The Breakfast Club while promoting his new film "Him." "I don't want to sit in makeup seven hours again for 60 days, then work 14 hours after that, which means I'm sleeping two hours every day just to do this movie."

A sequel was originally announced in 2009 but was shelved indefinitely. Despite his current reluctance, Wayans has acknowledged the film's cultural impact and defended its place in comedy history.

Wayans also pushed back against concerns about the film's controversial "whiteface" concept in the current cultural climate, stating he finds it "sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore." He emphasized his commitment to maintaining his comedic voice regardless of potential backlash: "I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself."

For now, fans hoping for "White Chicks 2" will have to wait for AI technology to advance enough to meet Wayans' demands, or accept that the beloved comedy may remain a standalone classic.