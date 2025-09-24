Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking a federal judge for leniency ahead of his October 3 sentencing, arguing that his time already served, his good behavior behind bars, and his family obligations should weigh heavily in the court's decision.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act.

While acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, he still faces up to 20 years in prison, TMZ reported.

Prosecutors have suggested a sentence of 51 to 63 months, while the probation office recommended as much as 87 months.

His defense team is pushing for no more than 14 months, a period that would include the 13 months he has already spent at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.

In a detailed sentencing packet filed this week, Combs' attorneys highlighted his sobriety for the first time in 25 years, his incident-free record in custody, and his work mentoring fellow inmates through a program he calls "Free Game with Diddy."

His lawyers also stressed that his arrest has deeply damaged his reputation and businesses, while leaving his seven children and 84-year-old mother without his daily support.

Sean "Diddy" Combs deserves a prison sentence of no more than 14 months — a sentence that would effectively amount to time served — his attorneys argued in a new court filing Tuesday. https://t.co/leFZf75nOt pic.twitter.com/aGryKHWOfX — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2025

Over 70 Letters Urge Judge to Show Diddy Compassion

According to CNN, more than 70 letters from family, friends, and former colleagues were submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian pleading for compassion.

His mother, Janice Combs, who has struggled with health issues, wrote that she wishes to see her son reunited with his children while she is still alive.

"I don't know how much longer I will be around but I would love to be able to see him and his children together again," she told the court.

Other letters came from his adopted sister, Keisha Combs, who described witnessing the positive impact of his sobriety, as well as from close friends and former partners who said they have seen a more family-centered version of the music mogul in recent months.

Combs' lawyers argue that a lengthy prison term would ignore his progress and contributions, calling the probation office's suggested range "grossly overstated."

They are asking the court to consider supervised release that includes drug treatment and therapy in place of a harsher punishment.

Judge Subramanian has denied Combs bail multiple times, but the upcoming sentencing will determine whether he will walk free soon or face several more years behind bars.