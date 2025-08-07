Sean "Diddy" Combs is already looking ahead to a return to the spotlight, with a comeback performance at Madison Square Garden among his first goals after prison, his attorney told CBS News this week.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lead counsel, said in an interview with Jericka Duncan that the 55-year-old music mogul has been clear about his post-release intentions. "He's going to be back at Madison Square Garden," Agnifilo recalled the rapper telling him. "And I said I'll be there."

Combs, who has been behind bars since his 2024 arrest on federal charges, was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering but found guilty on prostitution-related counts. His legal team is preparing for a sentencing hearing set for October 3, while pushing for a $1 million bond, which has so far been denied. Prosecutors argue he remains a flight risk.

Focus on Family, Then the Stage

According to Agnifilo, Diddy's immediate concern is reconnecting with loved ones. "He wants to get back with his mother, and the people who love him and miss him," he said. When asked if Combs had talked about returning to music, the attorney said no, aside from the comment about MSG.

Some expect him to relaunch his music career in New York. At his peak, the disgraced music mogul frequently performed at Madison Square Garden alongside Kanye West, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z.

Possible Trump Pardon

Q: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Trump: Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably, you know I was friendly with him, I got along with him very well…



Defend this, MAGA. I’ll wait.pic.twitter.com/J907BkYiFZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

The discussion of Diddy's next chapter comes as his legal team reportedly explores a possible presidential pardon. According to sources, members of Donald Trump's circle have been approached about intervening in Combs' case. The conversation has not been publicized.

Combs, famous for songs like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Satisfy You," could be in jail for up to 10 years. He was found guilty due to prostitution linked to a larger look into the case that included bigger allegations.