Tom Brady and Alix Earle sparked new romance rumors after being seen together during a New Year's Eve celebration in St. Barths.

The retired NFL star, 48, and the social media influencer, 25, were spotted looking cozy and laughing together at the party on December 31.

Videos shared by DeuxMoi show Earle caressing Brady's back while leaning in to whisper something in his ear as they danced.

At one point, Brady is seen rubbing Earle's lower back as he leaned closer to talk to her. In another clip, the pair can be seen dancing together, with Brady standing right behind Earle.

TMZ also shared a photo of the two sitting very close while appearing deep in conversation.

A source confirmed to People that the former Patriots quarterback and the influencer were at the same event and spent the evening hanging out together.

"They were chatting and laughing," the insider said. "It was clear they were very comfortable around each other."

NFL World Buzzing: Tom Brady Spotted With Model Alix Earle After Texans WR Braxton Berrios Split - Fans Speculate Romance pic.twitter.com/1Q1Nr1DicY — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) January 1, 2026

Tom Brady's Romantic Life Draws Attention

This outing comes less than a month after Earle ended her two-year relationship with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios.

She later addressed the split in a TikTok video, explaining, "It's just been really hard to process in general... Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often."

Brady, who officially retired from professional football in 2023 after 23 seasons, was previously linked to supermodel Irina Shayk following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, JustJared reported.

Brady's former wife, Bündchen, recently married Joaquim Valente and welcomed her third child in February.

A source told People that Brady had also spent time with Brooks Nader during 2024, describing their connection as casual. "She has a very active social calendar and likes to party, and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene," the insider explained.

Representatives for Earle could not be reached for comment, and Brady's team also did not immediately respond to inquiries.