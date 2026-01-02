Amy Sedaris is facing online backlash after a joke she made during CNN's New Year's Eve Live special left viewers divided and the show's hosts visibly uncomfortable.

The moment happened live in Times Square and quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the night's most discussed clips.

Sedaris, 46, appeared as the first guest on the broadcast with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

During a viewer question segment, Cooper asked where she thought the best place to meet a man would be in 2026.

Sedaris answered, "Oh, where's a good place to meet a man? I'd say the ladies' room."

The comment was followed by silence, with both hosts appearing surprised and unsure how to respond.

Realizing the reaction, Sedaris hesitated and tried to redirect the moment. She repeated the question and added, "Maybe Bergdorf's? I don't know," before turning the topic back to Cooper and Cohen, Yahoo reported.

She suggested a fire station as another option, which finally prompted an awkward laugh.

Cohen replied, "Yeah, fire stations, that's it," as both hosts smiled uncomfortably and moved on.

Comedian Amy Sedaris delivered an unexpected transgender joke live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. 🤣



Anderson Cooper: “What’s the best place to meet a man in 2026?”



Amy: “I’d say in a ladies' room.”



Funny because it’s true. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ug4V8Kf2Ax — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 1, 2026

Fans Debate Amy Sedaris' Bold Humor

The brief exchange quickly sparked strong reactions online. Some viewers criticized the joke, calling it insensitive and labeling it transphobic.

According to the NYPost, one social media user wrote, "Does Amy Sedaris hate trans people?" while another said the comment was especially awkward given that it was made to two hosts who are part of the LGBTQ community.

A few critics even suggested she would not be invited back to the show.

Others came to Sedaris' defense, arguing that she is a comedian known for bold and unexpected humor.

Supporters said the joke was taken out of context and praised her willingness to take risks on live television.

One user wrote, "God forbid a comedian make a good joke," while others described her style as dark humor that does not always land with every audience.

Sedaris' appearance included a few other unscripted moments, including a quick apology later in the segment after she accidentally used a swear word on air.

Despite the stumbles, she continued answering questions and keeping the tone light.