Mickey Rourke is facing a possible eviction after being served with a legal notice to pay nearly $60,000 in alleged back rent or leave his Los Angeles rental home, according to a court complaint filed in late December.

The complaint states that the 73-year-old actor and former boxer, whose real name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr., was given a three-day notice on Dec. 18 to either pay $59,100 in past-due rent or vacate the property, DailyMail reported.

The notice was issued by his landlord, Eric Goldie, and was filed with the court on Dec. 29.

When Rourke was not home to receive the notice in person, it was posted on the property and mailed to him, the documents claim.

According to the filing, Rourke did not comply with the notice within the required time. As a result, Goldie is now asking the court for the unpaid rent, coverage of attorney fees, and an end to the rental agreement.

If approved, the request could force Rourke to move out even if payment is later made.

Mickey Rourke Served with Notice to Pay $59,100 in Back Rent or Vacate Home Within 3 days https://t.co/1zgtBAyHHe — People (@people) January 1, 2026

Mickey Rourke's LA Rent Rose From $5,200 to $7,000

Court records show that Rourke began leasing the home in March 2025. The rent originally started at $5,200 per month and was later increased to $7,000.

According to People, the property is a nearly 1,600-square-foot Spanish-style bungalow built in 1926. It includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an open floor plan, and a backyard.

Representatives for Rourke and Goldie's attorney were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

The housing dispute comes during a challenging period for Rourke. He began renting the home shortly before pursuing legal action related to his early exit from the television show "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

At the time, Rourke's manager said the actor felt disrespected and claimed he was not properly paid following his controversial departure from the series.

While that dispute is separate from the rental case, it adds to the public attention around the actor's recent troubles.