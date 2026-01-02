Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky rang in the New Year side by side, surprising fans who have followed their separation closely.

The longtime couple, who announced their split in 2023, were seen together at a New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, and appeared comfortable, close, and clearly focused on each other.

An eyewitness at the star-filled celebration hosted by Kate Hudson and Cade Hudson said Richards and Umansky looked "very obviously together" throughout the night.

According to the source, the two stayed close, wrapped their arms around each other, and shared warm, affectionate moments.

The onlooker added that if guests did not know about their separation, they would have assumed the pair were still happily married.

The New Year's Eve party drew a high-profile crowd, including Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Rachel Zoe, Lewis Hamilton, and several other celebrities, PageSix reported.

Despite the attention around them, Richards, 56, and Umansky, 55, appeared relaxed and focused on enjoying the moment together. Representatives for both did not respond to requests for comment.

Mauricio Umansky Addresses Dating Rumors

Their reunion comes shortly after the former couple spent the holidays together in Aspen with their four daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

According to US Magazine, during the family trip, their daughter Sophia shared a short video on social media showing her parents sitting on the floor, watching a movie and eating popcorn together.

Fans quickly reacted, with many expressing hope that the two might reconcile.

The warm family moments stood out, especially after Umansky was recently photographed with another woman, which caused an awkward situation during Thanksgiving.

Umansky later explained that the woman was only a friend and said the timing of the story was difficult for his family.

Since the separation, he has been linked to a few younger women, while Richards has shared that she is currently single.

Despite dating rumors on both sides, Richards and Umansky have not filed for divorce.

They were married for 27 years and continued living together for several months after their split. Both have spoken publicly about maintaining respect and friendship, especially for the sake of their children.