Actor Rob Lowe has acknowledged fan hopes that his character from "9-1-1: Lone Star," Owen Strand, might return in the upcoming "9-1-1: Nashville" spinoff, though no plans are currently in place.

Lowe, who led "9-1-1: Lone Star" as the head of Austin's Fire Station 126 for five seasons, spoke about his enthusiasm for the new series and the possibility of reprising his role when the spinoff premieres on ABC this October.

Owen Strand first appeared in 2020 when "9-1-1: Lone Star" debuted on Fox, earning praise for Lowe's portrayal of a driven fire chief rebuilding his team after personal tragedy. Despite the show's cancellation last fall, Lowe says he remains deeply proud of the character and grateful for viewers' connection to him.

"At the moment, I don't think there are any plans," Lowe admitted, before adding, "I don't ever rule anything out," when asked about reprising his character. His guarded optimism suggests that should the creative team find a story-driven way to bring Strand to Nashville, Lowe would be open to the idea.

Production on "9-1-1: Nashville" is already underway under the guidance of showrunner Rashad Raisani, with Lowe's brother Chad serving as executive producer and director. Lowe says Chad has kept him updated on the series' stunts and settings, and that many of his friends from the "Lone Star" days are involved, including "NCIS" alum Chris O'Donnell.

"I play golf with Chris O'Donnell. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, I've worked with twice, is the most adorable, wonderful woman," he shared. "I keep hearing people go, 'It's crazy! We're hanging from a bridge!' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's what you've signed up for!'"

Lowe joked that his main concern about joining the spinoff series would be wearing heavy gear in Nashville's summer heat: "I'm just glad I don't have to wear the fireman outfit in the Nashville summer; that's the number one thing I've been thinking about."

Despite that issue, he emphasizes his respect for first responders and his willingness to honor their stories on screen should the opportunity arise. "It's a character that means a lot to me," he told People earlier this year. "I have such respect and admiration for first responders, and it's an honor whenever I can bring their stories to the screen, so you never know."