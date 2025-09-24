Actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he is still open to making a second season of the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" despite Disney offering him half of his original salary for season one.

The Marvel star said that producing a new season would require "twice the effort for half the pay" over roughly eight months, and he found the proposal insulting enough to initially walk away from negotiations.

Renner spoke about the dispute on the "High Performance" sports podcast, explaining that he did not ask for more than his previous rate, but he simply expected equal compensation. "They approached me about Season 2 and proposed half the compensation," he said. "I thought, 'Excuse me? Why? Do you believe I'm only half of Jeremy because of what happened?' " He was referring to his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023, in which a Sno-Cat vehicle crushed him and left him with dozens of broken bones and a lengthy recovery.

Although Renner emphasized his affection for the character Clint Barton, he insisted that he needed to "stand up for myself" and refuse the offer. "This isn't Marvel, keep in mind. This is just Disney, or rather, the frugal accountants. I told them to take a hike," he said. Renner added that he still harbors a passion for "Hawkeye" and would gladly return if Disney matched his first-season salary.

Disney and Marvel Studios have not publicly responded to Renner's comments. An insider said that Renner's version of events was disputed, but no further details were provided. Marvel has yet to officially greenlight a second season of Hawkeye, meaning that the series remains in limbo until both sides can agree on terms.

Beyond the salary fight, "Hawkeye" season 1 was widely praised for its holiday-themed storytelling and the dynamic between Renner's Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Fans and industry observers have noted that leading actors often receive higher fees for subsequent seasons or films, making Disney's half-pay offer unusual. Nonetheless, Renner maintains that he made a principled decision rather than a financial demand, stating that he merely sought parity with his initial contract.

As negotiations stall, Renner's decision highlights broader conversations in Hollywood about fair pay and respect for talent, especially following life-altering injuries. Until Disney and Renner reach an agreement, the bow and arrow of Hawkeye will remain sheathed.