Alexandra Grant, artist and longtime girlfriend of actor Keanu Reeves, is setting the record straight: the couple is not married.

After a wave of social media buzz and unconfirmed reports claimed Reeves and Grant had tied the knot in a secret ceremony, the 52-year-old artist addressed the speculation head-on through a heartfelt Instagram post on Sept. 24.

Sharing a candid photo of her and Reeves, 61, kissing at the Roden Crater art installation in Arizona, Grant made it clear the moment had nothing to do with a wedding.

"This is a real photo," she wrote. "Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!"

According to People, the picture was taken after Reeves finished an interview with artist James Turrell for his Roku docuseries "Visionaries." Though the image stirred wedding rumors, Grant confirmed the couple had not exchanged vows.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married," she added. "Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there!"

Keanu Reeves Not Married, Confirms Spokesperson

Keanu Reeves' spokesperson also responded earlier this week, calling the reports "not true" in a statement, further confirming that the two are not legally married.

Despite the marriage rumors, the couple's bond remains strong. Grant and Reeves have been together publicly since 2019, when they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, ENews reported.

However, their friendship and creative collaboration go back even further. The pair first worked together on the 2011 book "Ode to Happiness," which Reeves authored and Grant illustrated.

While they tend to keep their romance mostly private, Grant has occasionally spoken about their relationship and why it works.

Speaking to People magazine in 2023, she praised the "John Wick" star for his work ethic and creativity.

"He's such an inspiration to me," she said. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

She also highlighted how they challenge and support each other, adding, "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads."