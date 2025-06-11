Keanu Reeves found himself at the center of an unforgettable moment during the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

While sitting in the audience, the "John Wick" star was unexpectedly pulled into the spotlight by Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff during a live performance.

Groff, who was performing a number from "Just In Time" — the musical based on singer Bobby Darin's life — jumped off the stage mid-song and straddled Reeves in his seat, causing gasps and laughter from the audience.

Groff, 40, placed his hands on Reeves' face while singing directly to him, prompting a stunned reaction from the 60-year-old actor, who threw up a pair of enthusiastic fist pumps and the rock-on hand sign.

According to DailyMail, social media quickly exploded with reactions. One viewer posted, "Jonathan Groff climbing over Keanu Reeves in the audience and straddling him while performing at the Tonys... omg lol."

Another fan joked, "Watching Groff flirt with Keanu live might be my Roman Empire."

This unexpected interaction wasn't just comedic relief — it also reflected Groff's commitment to embodying Darin's stage charisma.

Jonathan Groff climbing over Keanu Reeves in the audience and then straddling him while performing at the Tonys omg lol pic.twitter.com/Yg5BcEtLgc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 9, 2025

Jonathan Groff Channels Bobby Darin in Viral Tony Act

In a recent interview, Groff said he was inspired by Darin's "presence and passion," noting, "There was real connection in his performance style."

He added that he aimed to recreate that intimacy during his Tony performance, NY Post said.

Though Groff lost the Best Leading Actor in a Musical award to Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), his moment with Reeves was one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

The Broadway star later joined his "Hamilton" castmates for a special 10-year anniversary reunion on stage.

As for Reeves, the moment marked a rare break from his usually private demeanor. He later appeared on stage with "Bill & Ted" co-star Alex Winter to present an award and announce their upcoming Broadway revival of "Waiting for Godot." Reeves will play Estragon, while Winter will portray Vladimir.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, featured star-studded appearances, major wins for "Maybe Happy Ending and Purpose," and memorable performances from some of Broadway's biggest names.