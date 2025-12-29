Jen Affleck had an emotional Christmas morning after her husband, Zac Affleck, surprised her with a deeply personal gift tied to her time on "Dancing with the Stars."

The 26-year-old reality star shared the moment in a TikTok video, where she opened a wrapped present from Zac and quickly began to cry.

Before she even saw what it was, Jen admitted she was already overwhelmed with emotion, joking that everything felt extra sensitive. What waited inside explained the tears.

Zac had carefully saved and framed Jen's favorite "DWTS" costume — the gold fringe dress she wore during the show's TikTok Night.

As the wrapping came off, Jen instantly recognized it and broke down. "How did you know? This one was my favorite," she said while wiping away tears, Parade reported.

Zac explained that the dress meant more than just a dance memory. "I wanted it to represent your postpartum journey," he told her.

The couple shares three children: Nora, 4, Luca, 2, and baby Penny, who is 5 months old.

For Jen, competing on the show came during a time when she was still adjusting to life after giving birth, making the season especially meaningful.

Jen Affleck Reflects on DWTS Journey With Gratitude

Jen embraced her husband and continued to admire the framed costume, calling it better than the Mirrorball Trophy awarded to the show's winners.

According to People, laughing through tears, she teased Zac by asking how he could ever top such a thoughtful gift. His playful answer was simple: she would have to "keep doing cool things."

Jen placed ninth on "Dancing with the Stars," where she competed alongside professional dancer Jan Ravnik.

Although her journey ended earlier than she hoped, she has often spoken about being grateful for the experience.

After her elimination, she shared that leaving the show allowed her to be home in time to celebrate her daughter Nora's fourth birthday, calling it a silver lining.

In another post reflecting on her time on the show, Jen wrote, "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened."

She added that while it was hard to say goodbye, she was proud to show her children what their mom could do.