During a recent panel celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'John Wick,' Keanu Reeves opened up about the intense physical toll of playing the iconic assassin.

The panel, held on Sunday, November 3, included Reeves, co-star Ian McShane, producer Erica Lee, and co-director Chad Stahelski, who reflected on the hit 2014 film that sparked the now-beloved action franchise.

Reflecting on the physically demanding role, Reeves, 60, revealed that playing John Wick pushed him to his limits. When asked by moderator Grae Drake about the extremes he went to in portraying the character, Reeves admitted, "I had so many wonderful teachers and guidance and worked with so many talented actors, actresses and stunt people in the sense of it's such a dance and collaboration and cooperation," he explained. "So there's a couple of times where you throw up or puke or whatever, but that's what makes it good!"

McShane, Reeves' co-star, praised Reeves' dedication to the role, noting his relentless pursuit of authenticity. "He pushes the envelope all the time," McShane said. "So when your leading actor says, 'We'd like do another one,' and it's raining for the seventh day in a row outside... you go, 'Well, Keanu's doing it. Here we are. Here we go.' "

Reeves' willingness to push himself physically has helped turn John Wick into a global phenomenon. The first movie brought in $86 million worldwide, leading to three more films, with the most recent, 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' earning $40.1 million upon its release last March.

Reeves has previously shared that he is drawn to roles where his character endures hardship, as he mentioned in a 2023 interview with 'Jake's Takes.' "I think it because it makes good drama," Reeves explained. "And I feel like that's what connects us to John Wick too... it's like he keeps getting hit by cars, he's getting shot, he's getting beat up, but he keeps trying to fight for what he wants and believes in."