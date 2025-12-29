Timothée Chalamet celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, December 27, sharing throwback photos, playful humor, and a special message from Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle.

The actor marked the milestone with an Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse into his childhood and recent moments.

In the post, Chalamet shared a series of images showing him playing soccer and ping pong as a child, along with a sweet photo with his dad, Marc Chalamet.

He also included more recent shots of himself swimming with a shaved head.

"THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim," he wrote, jokingly referring to the slang term "unc" to imply he's officially getting older.

Chalamet's birthday was made even more memorable when Susan Boyle surprised him with a musical greeting.

In a video, the 64-year-old singer sang "Happy Birthday" and wished him well as he entered a new decade, People reported.

Chalamet shared the clip on his Instagram Stories with a simple, enthusiastic response: "THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!"

Timothée Chalamet Honors Susan Boyle for Dreaming Big

The interaction was connected to Chalamet's latest film, "Marty Supreme."

He had gifted Boyle a special jacket inspired by the movie as part of a promotional effort that also included celebrities like Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

According to US Magazine, during a UK press tour for the film, Chalamet explained why he chose Boyle, saying, "She dreamt big. She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn't moved by that? I remember that like it was yesterday. It was like the advent of YouTube, you know?"

Boyle herself confirmed she received the jacket and expressed how humbled she felt, saying, "We all start somewhere, with a dream and a bit of hope, don't we? We should all dream big!"

Chalamet has had a standout 2025, earning awards buzz for his role as Bob Dylan in" A Complete Unknown," including nominations from the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globes.

He won for the performance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he shared, "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats."