Romy Reiner marked her 28th birthday with a quiet beach gathering, keeping a low profile just weeks after the tragic deaths of her parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and writer Michele Singer Reiner.

The outing was the first time she was seen in public since the loss, offering a small glimpse into how she is coping during an incredibly painful time.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Romy standing outside a beach house in California on Saturday, surrounded by people close to her.

Dressed warmly in a sweater and pants, she appeared calm but somber as she spent the day near the ocean. The setting was simple and private, reflecting the quiet way she chose to mark her birthday.

Romy has reportedly been staying at the beach house with her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, along with her maternal aunts, Suzanne Singer and Martine Weinstock, Parade reported.

Silberberg was also seen walking a dog along the beach, suggesting the group has been leaning on routine and togetherness for comfort.

The beach house has served as a place of refuge for Romy since the tragedy unfolded.

Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead in Brentwood Home

Her parents were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14. Romy, who lived across the street from them, discovered their bodies, according to reports.

The loss shocked friends, family, and the film community, where Rob Reiner was widely respected for his work as a director and producer.

Authorities later arrested Romy's brother, Nick Reiner, in connection with the deaths. According to PageSix, he now faces two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Nick is expected to be arraigned on January 7 and, according to reports, intends to plead not guilty.

Officials have also shared that he has a documented history of mental health challenges, including a previous diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The night before the deaths, the family had been together at a holiday party.

Several reports noted a tense exchange between Nick and his father during the gathering, a moment that stood out to those who witnessed it and later raised concerns.