Reality TV star Meghan King was caught in a tense run-in with police earlier this year after allegedly entering her ex-husband Jim Edmonds' home without permission.

Bodycam footage from the May 1 incident shows the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum becoming emotional as officers confronted her outside the home.

According to US Magazine, the situation began when Jim's wife, Kortnie Edmonds, called 911 and claimed King had trespassed on their property.

According to a police report, King came to drop off a dress for her 8-year-old daughter, Aspen — whom she shares with Jim — but refused to hand it directly to Kortnie and instead tried to speak to her daughter.

Kortnie told police that neither Jim nor Aspen was home and asked King to leave. When she didn't, Kortnie claimed King walked several feet into the home and called out for Aspen, only stepping outside after being told to leave.

Police responded and surrounded King as she attempted to drive away. One officer is heard in the video saying, "Ma'am, I'm going to place you in cuffs if you don't stop, we are going to detain you."

Jim Edmonds Denies Meghan King's Abuse Claims After Police Incident

King tearfully denied doing anything wrong and told officers her ex-husband was "incredibly emotionally abusive."

"He uses his name and money to push me around," King said in the footage. She also told officers that Jim had called her earlier to coordinate the dress drop-off.

A spokesperson for King later stated the incident was "mischaracterized," explaining that Meghan "never stepped inside," left the dress on the porch, and was blocked by police as she drove off, PageSix reported.

"She was treated in a way that felt unnecessarily hostile," the rep added.

Jim Edmonds' team fired back, saying King's claims were false and that he is an "active and present father." They also denied her claim that she would soon gain full custody of the children.

Kortnie initially wanted to press harassment charges, but the local prosecutor declined, calling it a domestic matter. A restraining order was later filed by Kortnie but was dismissed after a mutual agreement that King and Kortnie must stay 150 feet apart at children's events.

King and Edmonds were married from 2014 to 2021. They share three children: Aspen and 7-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes.