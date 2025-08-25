Virginia Giuffre, whose allegations against Prince Andrew drew global attention, left behind a memoir that will be released six months after her death. The book, "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," comes out October 21 through Knopf.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, finished the manuscript more than a year earlier while working with journalist Amy Wallace. The publisher confirmed the 400-page book would contain "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with [Jeffrey] Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew."

A Final Wish

In an email sent to Wallace weeks before her death, Giuffre stressed that the book should not be withheld. She called the book "crucial" and said it focused on the systemic failures that let traffickers move vulnerable people across borders. Giuffre wrote that the work should push action "for the sake of justice and awareness."

She closed the message with clear instructions: "In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody's Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices."

Knopf said Giuffre had worked on the project for four years. A first U.S. print run of 250,000 copies is planned, with publication in hardback, ebook, and audio.

Prince Andrew and Epstein

Giuffre said Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her when she was still a teenager. She claimed she was 17 when Andrew assaulted her at several locations, including Maxwell's London home and Epstein's island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Andrew has rejected the accusations, insisting he never had sex with her and saying he cannot recall meeting her, despite a photo showing the two together.

In 2022, Andrew settled the civil case with Giuffre for several million dollars. The agreement ended the lawsuit without him admitting any wrongdoing.

Giuffre's story is expected to place new scrutiny on Andrew, who was recently seen leaving Balmoral while the royal family attended church. One source close to her family told The Sun, "This is her ultimate revenge."

Life and Legacy

Born in the United States, Giuffre lived in Perth, Australia, with her husband Robert and their three children. Her family called her "a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse" but said "the toll of abuse became unbearable."

Giuffre had long spoken about her experiences, including in court filings and interviews, but "Nobody's Girl" will mark the first time she addresses her relationship with Andrew in full since their settlement.

Knopf editor Jordan Pavlin said the book is written with "authority, courage, and piercing honesty."

The publisher called the book "a raw and shocking record" of Giuffre's years around Epstein and said it also showed the strength she carried through that time. Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. He had been facing sex-trafficking charges at the time. Two years later, Maxwell was convicted of trafficking minors. A judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison.