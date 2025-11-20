Wendy Williams is growing more worried about her safety and freedom as she believes her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, may be blocking her from the people she trusts most.

According to those close to the former talk-show host, Williams thinks her guardian is acting in retaliation after new reports suggested she may not have frontotemporal dementia aphasia, the condition she was previously believed to have.

A Mount Sinai representative would not confirm whether Williams was evaluated by neurologist Dr. Samuel Gandy, but insiders say she felt hopeful after hearing positive updates about her health, PageSix reported.

She had planned a dinner with friends on Wednesday to celebrate.

But the night quickly fell apart when she realized she could not reach her bodyguard.

"She couldn't get in touch with her bodyguard. She thinks Sabrina may have dismissed him," one source shared.

Williams lives on the memory-care floor of a luxury facility and is not allowed to leave without her bodyguard or Morrissey's approval.

Her niece, news anchor Alex Finnie, is the only other person allowed to take her out.

Friends believe this isn't the first time Williams' guardian has removed staff without warning. "She can't go anywhere without Sabrina signing off," a source explained, adding that Williams' estate pays the bills for security even though the people she depends on seem to disappear unexpectedly.

Friends Fear Wendy Williams Is Being Isolated

The dinner celebrating Williams' improved health had been planned for two weeks. Comedian Luenell and former "Wendy" show producer Suzanne Bass were ready to surprise her at Max Tucci's TUCCI restaurant in New York City.

When Williams couldn't leave the facility, the group met without her. According to TotalNews, Luenell still called her, joking, "I was going to kiss you, hold your hand, all the stuff you don't like," before telling her, "I'm praying for you, queen."

Williams told Luenell she hopes to introduce her onstage during a Las Vegas show someday, "whenever she gets out of her guardianship," a source said. While the phone call was warm, friends agreed that the reunion would have been "much better in person."

Those close to Williams think her recent outings—like attending a wedding in Connecticut—may have upset Morrissey.

Her friends have even given the guardian a not-so-friendly nickname, feeling that Williams is being kept from people who care about her.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, did not comment directly on the bodyguard situation but said Williams is "not being protected."

He added, "She's being punished. What should've been a safeguard became a system of control that limited her voice, her choices, and her dignity. No guardianship should ever feel like a sentence."