Patrick Beverley, a 37-year-old former NBA guard, was arrested early Friday morning at his mother's home in Rosharon, Texas, and charged with third-degree felony assault for punching and choking his 15-year-old sister..​

Beverley allegedly engaged in physical contact with his teenage sister during an incident at their Fort Bend County residence. The allegations claim that he grabbed his sister by the neck with both hands and lifted her off the ground. He then allegedly squeezed her neck for 20 to 30 seconds, causing her pain and preventing her from breathing properly. After moving her from the room, he allegedly laid her on a couch and punched her once on the left eye with a closed fist. Court documents also indicate that officers found markings on her neck and petechiae, which are small red or purple spots in the whites of her eyes, a sign consistent with pressure being applied to the neck.​

The incident reportedly began when the 15-year-old girl left the home without permission to visit her 18-year-old boyfriend. When she returned, both her mother and Beverley confronted her about the issue and her being alone with the older man in the house. The sister's boyfriend was asked to leave the property. When he called police for assistance while Beverley followed him, officers arrived at the scene and responded to the situation.​

Beverley was detained and processed at Fort Bend County Jail, where his bail was set at $40,000. He was released after posting the required bond.​

Following his arrest, Beverley posted on social media asking people to "please don't believe everything you see on the internet" and to "hope all is well." His attorney later released a more detailed statement on his behalf, stating that Beverley has no criminal record and cares deeply about his younger sister. The statement acknowledged that he was concerned upon finding her alone with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, but disputed how the events unfolded. His legal team emphasized they would address the allegations in court and do not believe what followed happened as described.​

If convicted of third-degree felony assault in Texas, Beverley could face between two and 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.​

Beverley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, when he played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. After his NBA career, he played for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Basketball Premier League before being suspended in February 2025.