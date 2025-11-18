Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate—made public by the House Oversight Committee—included a striking passage indicating that the financier had his "arm around Princess Diana" during a 1994 London dinner.

A 2016 email also apparently described a draft biography being written by journalist Michael Wolff. In the draft, Epstein reportedly said:

"In 1994, just at the moment when Prince Charles is on television acknowledging his love for Camilla Parker Bowles, Jeffrey Epstein is sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London," adding that Diana "is wearing her 'revenge' dress that evening."

At the time, Diana was widely photographed entering the Serpentine Gallery wearing the now-famous black "revenge" dress.

In a less detailed version of the same draft, Epstein simply said the two were sitting next to each other, with no mention of where he put his arm.

The Guardian reports that Wolff drafted a proposed profile of Epstein for New York Magazine.

Later, in a 2015 email, Wolff asked Epstein to fact‑check details about that Serpentine Gallery evening, including whether they had mingled with Diana — but according to the AOL report, Epstein never replied.

The AOL report further quotes Wolff as saying, "It could be like this — but I need to have access to everybody."

Also among the newly unsealed cache of documents are more than 20,000 pages of correspondence that show Epstein's relationships with influential figures, including former President Donald Trump.

In one 2019 email, Epstein wrote to Wolff: "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

Regarding Epstein's comments about Diana, the anecdote has prompted questions about its validity in some media outlets. For example, the AOL article states that, although the story appears in a rough‑draft biography, it was never published in its final form.

Critics say even unverified emails reveal the breadth of Epstein's social reach and reopen questions about his connections to royalty and other global elites. Full transparency advocates said the release and examination of the entire document cache, newly in Congressional possession, are paramount to that end.