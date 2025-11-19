Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, one of the most discussed celebrity couples, once again come under online fire after a photo from New York Fashion Week surfaced that brought up debates about their style and appearance.

From the time they married in June 2025, the various public appearances of the couple have drawn both praise and judgment, with fans and critics alike repeatedly remarking on their fashion and lifestyle choices.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the photo captures Bezos, wearing a black suit and aviator sunglasses, while Sánchez is in a cream slip dress, brown leather jacket, and clear heels at the 72 Magazine launch party. The image quickly went viral and took center stage in conversations on all social media.

Someone asked on X, "What is this?"

Another commenter added, "Plastic surgery failures. Plural."

A third user added that the pair resembled a "Mid-life crisis ON STEROIDS!"

As the discussion went on, critics took to targeting Bezos. One commenter said, "You got to wonder about the shape of his rocket. I think he's compensating for something."

In other news, Daily Mail reported public discussion has also revisited Lauren Sánchez's past relationships, following her June wedding to Bezos. Critics have labeled her a "social climber" who allegedly used "predatory tactics" in previous relationships with wealthy and influential men.

Another tweet also read, "All that money, and he looks like an old pimp trying to look....like a pimp."

Some critics extended their commentary to the couple's combined wealth. One social media commenter wrote, "New Money. Doesn't matter what they spend, what they buy, who they lunch with, they'll never be old money, so they'll always be cheap & common."

Bezos is estimated to have a net worth of $240 billion, while Sánchez is estimated to hold close to $30 million. The public's scrutiny has intensified since the marriage, portraying Sánchez as a greedy individual and Bezos as a tech mogul seeking access to elite social circles.

One commenter said, "Time to work on wife number 3." and "This will not end well."

Some social media commentary mentioned Bezos' ex-wife, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. One user noted, "Not keeping the friends and family around you who occasionally tell you to stop being an idiot. @mackenziescott was likely that person." "@mackenziescott was probably that person."

His first wife is a brilliant novelist who was with him before he even started Amazon. She was one of the first shareholders. They raised four children together...and she is beautiful. Comparing her to Jeff's side project feels wrong. https://t.co/DjKkdzFT46 — Bri J (@LuvBriah) July 1, 2025

Another commented, "Now, if they would only turn their attention to helping people, like his first wife is doing."

Bezos and Scott divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. She retains a 4 percent stake in Amazon valued at more than $38 billion and has donated hundreds of millions to organizations, including $700 million this year to historically Black colleges and universities.