Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is facing serious trouble after reportedly giving her 7-year-old son unprescribed Ritalin, leading to a temporary loss of custody.

According to multiple sources, King gave the medication to her son Hayes even though he had not been diagnosed with ADHD and allegedly asked his school nurse to give it to him as well.

That request reportedly triggered a call to Child Protective Services, which began an investigation.

Sources say CPS contacted King's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, who was at his home in Tennessee at the time.

Edmonds and his wife, Kortnie, quickly flew back to Missouri to address the situation. For now, Edmonds has temporary physical custody of their three children—Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their older sister, Aspen, 8. King is allowed supervised visits twice a week.

A temporary restraining order is also in place. A December 9 court hearing will determine whether the current custody arrangement remains or if King regains more access to her kids.

Representatives for both King and Edmonds have not commented on the accusations, but the situation has drawn attention from people close to them.

According to PageSix, earlier Thursday, Kelly Dodd said on social media that she believes King is an "excellent" parent and hopes she "gets her babies back."

Meghan King Edmonds gets her children removed from her & loses custody #RHOC pic.twitter.com/CbXlAlnHZl — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) November 19, 2025

Meghan King: Custody Situation Mischaracterized



This custody crisis follows a long history of conflict between King and Edmonds, who divorced in 2021.

Just months earlier, police were called to Edmonds' home after Kortnie reported that King entered the house without permission while trying to drop off clothing for Aspen.

King later said the situation was "mischaracterized," explaining that she stayed in the doorway, called out to her daughter, and left her items on the porch before being stopped by several police cars, DailyMail reported.

King's representative has insisted she has been the one "treated unfairly" in her dealings with Edmonds and said she had primary responsibility for the children until the CPS investigation began.

Edmonds and Kortnie have declined to comment on the current case but said they would "let the facts speak for themselves."

A school employee reportedly made the initial CPS call, not Edmonds or his wife. That call launched the investigation that now leaves King with limited contact with her children.

The December court hearing will decide whether King regains custody or if Edmonds' temporary custody becomes permanent.