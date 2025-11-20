Chase Stokes is giving fans a clearer picture of where things stand between him and country singer Kelsea Ballerini — and it doesn't look hopeful.

The "Outer Banks" star posted two short but sharp Instagram Stories this week that suggested their relationship has ended for good, even after rumors that the two were getting close again.

Stokes, 33, wrote in a now-deleted message, "Don't believe the media. I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong."

He followed it with another note that read, "Sorry. I tried." The actor did not mention Ballerini by name, but the comments quickly fueled speculation that his frustration was directed at his ex.

A second Story made his point even clearer. "I'm sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards," he wrote.

Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not respond when asked for comment.

The pair reportedly ended their nearly three-year relationship in September. At the time, a source told People that both stars "gave it their all" but ultimately couldn't make the relationship work.

not chase stokes getting blocked by kelsea ballerini and posting it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CLsm6mDrWV — lucia (@imsointouuu) November 20, 2025

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Split Confirmed

Still, fans held onto hope when the two were spotted in Scotland earlier this month. One onlooker told sources that they appeared "loved-up" and friendly with fans as they explored the area.

They were also seen in Croatia during the same trip, walking hand in hand through Dubrovnik's Old Town.

But Stokes' new posts suggest that whatever happened during their overseas vacation didn't last.

Both he and Ballerini have unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding more weight to the idea that the situation may have taken a sharp turn.

The country singer celebrated her 32nd birthday just days before the reported breakup, and Stokes had shared a warm tribute at the time, saying he was looking forward to more moments together, PageSix reported.

Stokes also recently appeared in the comments of one of Ballerini's TikTok videos, defending her against negative remarks. He told users to "grow up" after noticing comments about his past relationships and hers.