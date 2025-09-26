Liam Hemsworth has confirmed that he deliberately stepped away from social media and the internet after Netflix announced in 2022 that he would take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in "The Witcher" series.

The 35-year-old actor said he faced an unexpected surge of online reaction to the recasting, and it quickly became a distraction from his work on the fantasy series's upcoming seasons.

Hemsworth explained to People that he has encountered similar situations in the past and wanted to protect his creative focus:

"At the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don't want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I'm trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year."

The casting of Hemsworth as Geralt was revealed in October 2022, when Cavill announced his departure after three seasons. Cavill said at the time that his journey in playing the character was filled with "both monsters and adventures." Hemsworth admitted he was taken by surprise when the offer arrived.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich emphasized in a Yahoo report that discussions around Cavill's exit and the future of the show had been ongoing behind the scenes. She noted that Cavill had other projects he wanted to pursue and that the decision to step aside was mutual.

As Hemsworth prepares to lead the series into its fourth and fifth seasons, he acknowledged the high bar set by Cavill's acclaimed performance. "I'm a massive fan of Henry's, and I'm a fan of what he did in the show," he said, adding that his priority is always to serve the story and character rather than fan expectations. Season 4 of "The Witcher" is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, marking the beginning of Hemsworth's tenure as the White Wolf.

Throughout his social media hiatus, Hemsworth focused on immersing himself in the world of "The Witcher." He has expressed excitement at the chance to explore different facets of Geralt's character, particularly the human vulnerabilities that follow the battle-worn hero into new adventures. By disconnecting from online chatter, Hemsworth ensured that he approached his debut as Geralt with clarity, ready to continue the saga without external distractions.