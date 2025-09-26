Millie Bobby Brown has been chosen to portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in "Perfect," a sports biopic directed by Gia Coppola and slated for release on Netflix.

The British actress, best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Eleven in "Stranger Things," would also serve as a producer on the project under her PCMA banner.

The upcoming film's screenplay, penned by Ronnie Sandahl, draws inspiration from Strug's personal memoir, "Landing on My Feet: A Diary of Dreams," which chronicles her defining moment at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

At just 18 years old, Strug vaulted on a seriously injured ankle to secure Team USA's first-ever gold medal in the women's gymnastics team competition, a feat that cemented her status as an American sports icon and produced one of the most enduring images in Olympic history.

Gia, granddaughter of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and niece of Sofia Coppola, helmed her debut feature, "Palo Alto," in 2013 and followed it with "Mainstream" in 2020. Her latest work, "The Last Showgirl," starred Pamela Anderson and earned critical acclaim for its lead performance. The director's approach to "Perfect" promises to blend tender character study with the high-stakes drama of Olympic competition.

Beyond "Perfect," Brown remains one of Netflix's most prolific collaborators. She'll reprise Eleven for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," which premieres in November, and continue the "Enola Holmes" franchise with its third installment. Upcoming feature projects include "Just Picture It," co-starring Gabriel LaBelle, and the sci-fi thriller "The Electric State."

Kerri Strug, now 47, has expressed cautious optimism about the biopic. Although her direct involvement suggests the film may focus on her celebrated moment of triumph, some critics caution against an overly sanitized portrayal that glosses over the intense pressures and controversies of elite gymnastics in the 1990s.

Gia and Brown have the opportunity to explore both Strug's perseverance and the broader context of her team, the Magnificent Seven, which featured Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Amy Chow, and Jaycie Phelps.

If finalized, "Perfect" will mark a bold departure for Brown into award-caliber drama, following Margot Robbie's acclaimed turn in "I, Tonya." Brown's dual role as lead actress and producer could position her among the rare performers to receive simultaneous Academy Award nominations for acting and producing, underscoring her evolution from child star to industry heavyweight.