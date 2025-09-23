Disney and Lucasfilm shared the first official trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu," giving fans their first look at the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young ward on the big screen.

In the footage, Grogu captures hearts and steals snacks as he flips switches in the cockpit and raids the bar of a New Republic colonel played by Sigourney Weaver. The trailer also shows Din and Grogu teaming up with Anzellans, the diminutive droidsmith species introduced in "The Rise of Skywalker," to explore tunnels and fend off a giant one-eyed sewer creature.

The pair's adventures soon turn explosive when they infiltrate an Imperial AT-AT walker. Din plants charges inside the towering vehicle, triggering an explosion that sends the walker crashing over a cliff. Later, the duo joins a gladiatorial contest in a Hutt arena, where they face colossal beasts reminiscent of Dejarik monsters.

This film marks the first "Star Wars" theatrical release since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." Co-written by director Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" continues the timeline after Season 3 of the Disney+ series. Production took place in California, earning one of the state's largest film tax credits while generating hundreds of millions in local spending.

Pedro Pascal returns as the stoic Mandalorian, bringing a blend of armored resolve and taciturn charm to the role. Grogu's animatronic and puppetry design again blends practical effects with visual enhancements, ensuring every expression and gesture feels authentic.

Sigourney Weaver appears as Colonel Ward of the Adelphi Rangers, whose stern glare hints at friction when Grogu attempts to snag her snacks. Jeremy Allen White lends his voice to Rotta the Hutt, Jabba's son, while Jonny Coyne portrays an Imperial warlord still carving out power in the post-Empire era. Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels also makes a cameo, adding another link between the series and film.

Lucasfilm first revealed glimpses at Disney's D23 conventions in August and November 2024, followed by a special panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025, where additional footage hinted at Grogu's growing Force abilities. Composer Ludwig Göransson returns to work on the film, blending orchestral themes with electronic undertones that echo the Disney+ series.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to open exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026, promising a galaxy-spanning adventure that blends the familiar bond between its title duo with new allies, fearsome enemies, and sweeping cinematic scope. Fans can expect more details as the release date approaches, but the first look confirms that Din Djarin and Grogu's journey is about to become bigger, louder, and more action-packed than ever.