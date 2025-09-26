Former President Barack Obama acknowledged the strain his marriage to Michelle Obama has endured at times, joking about efforts to make amends as rumors of a split have swirled around the couple.

Speaking Sept. 17 at an event hosted by the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, DailyMail reported that Obama told historian David Olusoga that he has spent "over eight years now trying to dig myself out of a hole with Michelle," adding that the work has been "challenging" but that he feels he is "almost breaking even at the moment."

The comments — made during a wide-ranging conversation that touched on history and public service — come amid persistent media and online chatter suggesting trouble in the Obamas' 33-year marriage. The couple, married since 1992, have repeatedly dismissed the speculation as overblown and often poked fun at it in public appearances.

According to DailyBeast, speculation intensified earlier this year after Michelle Obama, a best-selling author and former first lady, missed several high-profile events where her husband appeared, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump for his second term.

Michelle Obama said in April on her "IMO" podcast that her decision to decline some public engagements was met with "ridicule and criticism," and she rejected suggestions that the moves were evidence of marital trouble.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man," Michelle Obama said previously. She has also chided the rumor mill, saying people jump to conclusions when they do not see the couple together publicly.

Barack Obama's recent quips about "digging myself out of a hole" with his wife were delivered with the light touch characteristic of the couple's public banter. According to Atlanta Black Star, the former president made similar jokes when he appeared on Michelle's podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, where Robinson quipped, "Wait, you guys like each other?" and Obama replied that "she took me back" after a period that was "touch and go."

The couple's relationship has been closely watched since they left the White House in 2017. As the first Black family to occupy the presidency, they faced intense scrutiny and, at times, personal attacks. Supporters say the Obamas' public approach to those pressures — candid, often humorous and sharply managed — has helped normalize their private life while keeping the focus on their public work.

Public reaction to the couple's recent comments was mixed on social media and in online comment sections. Some users urged privacy and offered well wishes: "Best of luck to Barack & Michelle... I hope you overcome this stay together," one commenter on Instagram wrote. Others framed the speculation as inevitable for high-profile figures who have been subject to daily media attention for more than a decade.

The Obamas continue to maintain a busy post-White House public life. Michelle Obama hosts the "IMO" podcast and remains active in writing and speaking engagements, while Barack Obama continues to travel, speak and engage in civic initiatives through the Obama Foundation. Both have emphasized their commitment to family and public service even as they push back against inaccurate personal speculation.

Representatives for the Obamas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.