The 2025 Premios Juventud awards kicked off with a red carpet where fashion rules were not only broken, but seemingly nonexistent. Among the best dressed was Natti Natasha, who dazzled in a sparkly black gown that beautifully embraced her pregnancy.

The Dominican artist was among the first to arrive, but she wasn't the only urban artist to arrive early at the Figali Convention Center in Panama City. Puerto Rican Wisin and Mexican Yeri Mua also inaugurated the famous blue carpet.

The color of the night was wine red, albeit in varying shades. However, many celebrities chose to wear suits, dresses, and combinations that played with varying degrees of intensity, while evoking and combining it with black, white, and purple.

Among those who opted for these colors was Argentine Emilia, who wore a tight-fitting deep red and purple dress with a corset-style top. Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo looked fresh and in tune with the tones of the red carpet, wearing a black shirt and pants in shades of red and cream.

Mexican actor Diego Klein, one of the hosts of Noche de Estrellas, the red carpet program, wore a deep red blazer over black pants.

However, not everyone embraced the trend. The waters surrounding the Panamanian capital also seemed to inspire the outfits of many celebrities, such as Yeri Mua, who wore a mermaid-like look with a silver top and purple skirt.

Migbelis Castellanos, also the host, also seemed inspired by water, wearing a black mini dress, over which was covered in silver, green, light blue, and dark blue rhinestones.

Gloria Trevi also arrived with metallic touches, with a strapless dress and miniskirt, with a fabric that did not seem to achieve the goal of a silver goddess.

Others seemed to ignore anything related to fashion, like the Colombian group Morat.