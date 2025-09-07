Fashion at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is known for being eclectic and unexpected, and the 2025 edition was no exception. Many of the artists who walked the red carpet at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, surprised with their incredible looks, others with their incredibly inappropriate looks for the event, or even unflattering ones.

Among the women who surprised the most with their mistakes on the red carpet was the American urban artist Doja Cat, whose song Born Again, with Lisa of BLACKPINK, was among the nominees.

Model and content creator Eva Marisol Gutowski was also unconvincing.

While men have been wearing spectacular outfits lately, at the 2025 VMAs, some not only made no effort but also seemed determined to attract attention by any means.

Content creator MrBeast stunned in a simple black suit that was obviously not tailored to his body and a poorly ironed white shirt.

Among those who walked the red carpet as if they'd just come from the gym, or as if they were going to breakfast with friends, was former athlete Colin Kaepernick. He was accompanied by his wife, Nessa, who looked absolutely gorgeous.

Marko Monroe, the clothing designer for Labubu dolls, appeared with a shirt with a very sexual design, to which he gave a touch of tenderness, wearing his own Labubu with a silver suit.

