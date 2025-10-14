Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is stirring conversation again, this time with an underwear collection that defies expectations. On October 14, 2025, the brand unveiled "The Ultimate Bush," a provocative line of micro string thongs adorned with faux pubic hair in a variety of textures and shades.

The centerpiece of the collection is the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, crafted in sheer stretch mesh and available in twelve different color variations. It features a mix of curly and straight faux hair styles meant to mimic pubic hair aesthetics. The SKIMS website calls it "our most daring panty yet."

Sizes range from XXS to 4X, and many styles are already on the waitlist.

In launching the collection, SKIMS leaned into tongue-in-cheek retro visuals. The promotional campaign video is styled as a parody of 1970s game shows, complete with the tagline "Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush" and cheeky name games like "Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?" The campaign demands a playful engagement with body hair, color, and societal taboos.

Reaction: Shock, Humor & Confusion

Online responses have ranged from laughter to bewilderment to critique. One comment read, "I'm calling 911." Another: "Who asked for this???" Some users questioned the necessity of such a product, while others praised the marketing audacity behind it.

Critics argue the line toes a fine line, flirting with shock value that overshadows functional design. Still, the reaction has driven visibility and conversation and in a way, SKIMS seems to thrive on that.

Interestingly, despite the controversy, select versions are already selling out or going on waitlist, a sign that the line has appeal, whether out of curiosity or actual demand.

This launch continues a pattern of boundary-pushing products from Kardashian's brand. SKIMS previously deployed imagery with its viral nipple bra and face wrap, both designed to provoke conversations about body, beauty, and comfort.

The Ultimate Bush line might be the most polarizing yet.

In the SKIMS catalog, this faux hair thong is listed as a new arrival under underwear. The product page emphasizes handcrafting, lightweight mesh, and style flexibility — a mix of audacious concept with signature SKIMS attention to fit and finish.