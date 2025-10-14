Meghan Markle's unexpected appearance at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show was not a planned publicity move — it was a personal request, according to the fashion house's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"She reached out and said she'd love to come," Piccioli told The Cut. "There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise."

Markle, 44, who wore a striking all-white outfit with a dramatic cape, made headlines around the world after arriving at the controversial fashion brand's show on October 4, PageSix reported.

Her attendance was especially notable, not only because of her ties to Piccioli but also due to Balenciaga's past involvement in a 2022 ad campaign that drew criticism for featuring children holding BDSM-inspired teddy bears.

A spokesperson for Markle later explained that she attended to support Piccioli, who took over as Balenciaga's creative director in July.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They've collaborated on key moments, and she admires his craftsmanship and modern elegance," the rep told sources.

Meghan Markle attended her very first fashion show -Balenciaga no less just for the creative director to tell The Cut that she invited herself 😭. What an embarrassment. And the fact that it’s basically an insider joke that she keeps reaching out to other celebrities to hang out?… pic.twitter.com/3rkQcXOyK9 — Comments Section (@EssieComments) October 13, 2025

Meghan Markle Slammed for Balenciaga Appearance

Despite the long-standing professional connection between the two, some critics took issue with Markle's decision to appear at the event.

"Why on earth would she go to a Balenciaga show?" one social media user asked. "How could any mother support that brand?" Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have two children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Others were quick to react to viral clips from the show. In one video, Markle appears to giggle while sitting front row, seemingly reacting to a model who stumbled.

While some interpreted this as insensitive, her spokesperson clarified she was not laughing at anyone's misfortune.

The duchess also sparked conversation for her confident walk out of the venue.

According to DailyMail, with cameras flashing, she strutted in pointed heels and a flowing cape — a moment some online compared to fictional model "Zoolander."

Supporters, however, praised her confidence and sense of style, saying she "channeled her inner princess."

Although Piccioli described Markle's visit as a "beautiful surprise," their public interaction — which included a slightly awkward head bump during a hug — led some to question the closeness of their relationship.