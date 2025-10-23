The Latin Billboard Awards blue carpet brought together the most celebrities in Latin entertainment in their finest attire, such as Andrea Meza, Olga Tañón, and Emilia and Isabella Ladera, who topped the best-dressed list. Others also wanted to make a name for themselves with the unexpected or out-of-place, such as influencers Yohana Vargas and Aleska Genesis.

Also shining for their impeccable style were the evening's hosts, Goyo and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Aleyda Núñez, Yami Safdie, the legendary Rita Moreno, and Yalín, "the most viral," who was one of the most daring and successful. She looked spectacular.

Daddy Yankee chose a black suit with beaded details, which were repeated in a rose appliqué on his pocket. Danilo Carrera, in blue, also looked gorgeous, accompanied by his girlfriend Camila, who wore white and lace.

Some of the men were not so successful, such as the members of Latin Mafia and one of the night's big winners, Dominican merengue singer Elvis Crespo. However, their gaudy attire was overshadowed by their excitement at receiving the Hall of Fame Award and being in the James Knight Center with four of their five children.

"I never would have thought I'd be here when I started in music," the Puerto Rican artist confessed.

Among the worst dressed was Venezuelan Danny Ocean, who was dressed in denim, without the greatest design, and with a look that seemed more appropriate for running errands than for an awards show.

The members of Latin Mafia and Group 5 also failed to get it right. The former didn't even try, and the latter arrived coordinated with a red suit that, although deserving of a distinction for effort, was a failure in execution.

Among the couples, Bracamontes and her husband, Martin Fuentes, Rafael Araneda and his wife, and, above all, Peso Pluma and Kenia OS, who looked spectacular and wore the best accessory: their love for each other. They were perfectly coordinated and very much in love.

Bad Bunny and Karol G, the most anticipated guests, attended the gala, but did not walk the red carpet.