Latina superstar Selena Gomez married producer Benny Blanco in Montecito, California, wearing a custom and very romantic Ralph Lauren gown designed for the occasion.

The dress had a halter neckline with floral details, a structured bodice with draping across the torso, and a moderate train. The back was open, creating a contrast with the front of the gown, which was fully covered. The fabric was satin, hand draped and embroidered, made specifically for Gomez.

Her styling followed a classic Hollywood approach. Her hair was set in wide, inward waves that framed her face and complemented the simplicity of the gown. For jewelry, Gomez wore two rings on her right hand, her engagement ring on her left, and large diamond earrings. Her bouquet was composed of white flowers surrounded by pale green leaves.

The first look at the gown came from Gomez herself, who shared images on Instagram using a filter that resembled early home video cameras. The photos included close shots of her hands, her bouquet, her face, and Benny Blanco's reaction during the ceremony. No external photographs of the event were released, as the wedding was conducted under strict security.

The choice of Ralph Lauren continues a pattern in Gomez's style. Earlier in 2025 she wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress to the Academy Awards. That design was inspired by Sophia Loren and covered in thousands of glass drops. It became one of her most notable fashion moments of the year. In past years, Gomez has also appeared at New York Fashion Week and other high-profile events in Ralph Lauren, establishing a long-standing relationship with the brand.

For the wedding, Benny Blanco also wore Ralph Lauren, aligning both outfits under the same designer. The couple's decision to select the brand reflects its presence in their personal milestones as well as public appearances.

The Montecito wedding joined a timeline of Gomez's collaborations with Ralph Lauren that have marked major points in her career and life. The wedding gown now becomes part of that history, linking her public image on red carpets with her private moment of marriage.