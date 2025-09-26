Guests are flocking to Santa Barbara, the California enclave for the rich and famous, where Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly tieying the know this weekend, in the glamorous town of Montecito.

According to reports from the locals, family and friends have begun to arrive, concentrating in the luxurious El Encanto Hotel, located in the Santa Barbara Mountains, where rooms cost from $1,500 to $3,500 a night.

According to the Daily Mail, the initial cost of the wedding is over $300,000, not including extras. The guest list of between 170 and 300 includes celebrities such as Taylor Swift, one of the bride's best friends, Ed Sheeran, and Martin Short and Steve Martin, Gomez's co-stars on the hit series "Only Murders in the Building."

Short is expected to attend with his partner, actress Meryl Streep, but there's little chance Swift will be accompanied by her fiancé Travis Kelce, who has a game Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs at their home stadium.

According to TMZ, preparations for one of the most anticipated weddings in show business are in full swing. Two luxurious tents have been set up in a private space, surrounded by tropical vegetation, including lush palm trees. Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have arrived at the area.

Witnesses have reported seeing equipment such as stoves and refrigerators for preparing gourmet meals, portable bars, fireplaces, sofas, armchairs, reclining chairs, and other elements that will make the ceremony and the party an unforgettable celebration of the love between the artists.

The level of confidentiality is such that only the organizers know the details, The Music Times reported. Even those in charge of preparing the food aren't clear on the menu, although it's presumed to have Jewish and Mexican elements, honoring the cultures of the bride and groom's families.

The Santa Barbara area, home to Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and many other celebrities, is about an hour away from Los Angeles.

As expected, music will have a special place throughout the ceremony. The after-party will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, who collaborated with Benny Blanco in 2022 on the song "Bad Decisions."