Selena Gomez had everyone doing a double take this week after she shared a bold new hairstyle on Instagram.

The 32-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star debuted a shaggy wolf cut with wispy bangs—and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

But before anyone could book the look with their stylist, Selena cleared things up in the caption: "I would, but I'd regret it, then get it redone so I simply won't #bangs." Yep—it was just a wig.

Despite the temporary change, fans couldn't get enough. Posing in a cozy white bathrobe with dramatic makeup—coral lipstick and a smoky cat eye—Selena looked glam as ever. The layered 'do was a total vibe, even if it wasn't real.

According to ENews, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, a longtime collaborator of Selena's, actually teased the look first in a black-and-white selfie, writing, "New hair, who dis?" with Selena grinning beside him.

While she may be sticking with her signature brunette locks for now, this playful switch-up proved Selena can truly pull off anything.

It wasn't long before Gomez posted her own version of the snap, making the internet question whether she'd gone for a real chop.

The look was actually created by celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita, whose past clients include Julianne Moore and Anne Hathaway.

"Having a fun day playing with @selenagomez," Pita wrote on Instagram, posing with the singer as she showed off her temporary makeover, PageSix reported..

This isn't the first time Selena's played around with bangs. She wore a similar cut in 2022 and showed off bottleneck bangs earlier this year at a movie premiere.

Still, she's never gone fully permanent with these styles, often returning to her natural look.

While her hair makeover was all in fun, Selena has had some real beauty influence lately. She even recently helped her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, shape up his eyebrows—though, according to both, it wasn't her idea.

In fact, she joked on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "I wanted it to still look like him."

For now, the Rare Beauty founder seems happy sticking to wigs and light transformations. And with a wedding to plan, she might be keeping her real hair just the way she likes it—for now.