Taylor Swift knows how to make her friends feel special — with both heart and humor. The pop star recently sent a thoughtful and creative gift to her longtime best friend Selena Gomez and Selena's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Benny shared a photo of the surprise on his Instagram Story on July 22, showing off a lovely wicker basket placed on a marble counter.

Inside, fans spotted a round loaf of golden sourdough bread, wrapped in a paper bag with a hand-written sticker reading "homemade sourdough."

But what really made the gift stand out? A tag decorated with lavender flowers and a clever pun: "It's a loaf story," Swift wrote — a playful twist on her hit song "Love Story." She also added another label simply signed, "Love, Taylor."

The gift didn't stop at bread. The basket also included bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar — perfect for dipping — and a luxury candle from Le Labo in the scent Encens 9, which costs about $78.

Swift's thoughtful gesture came just days after she attended Gomez's disco-themed 33rd birthday bash in Los Angeles, Billboard said.

The pair posed for fun party pics, celebrating not just a birthday, but years of friendship that began back in 2008.

Their bond goes far beyond gift baskets. "With Taylor, I value her opinion so much because she's super honest," Selena said during a March 27 interview with iHeartRadio.

She explained that Taylor is one of the first people she shares new music with — and the feeling is mutual.

Back in December, when Selena announced her engagement to Blanco after a year of dating, Taylor didn't hold back.

According to ENews, she commented on the post, "Yes I will be the flower girl," showing just how involved she wants to be in their love story.

Taylor's homemade gifts aren't new. Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that she baked special Pop-Tarts for his team. Before that, she even made cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce.