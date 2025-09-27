Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in the Santa Barbara area, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Selena stunned in a white halterneck gown with straps crisscrossing at the neck and draped across her torso. The dress featured a moderately sized train, while her hair, styled in loose yet structured wide waves, evoked classic Hollywood glamour. Adding to her timeless look, the bride accessorized with two rings on her right hand, her sparkling engagement ring on the left, and large diamond earrings that lit up her face.

Her bouquet reflected her understated elegance: white blooms accented with light green leaves.

The first glimpse of the ceremony came directly from Selena herself. On Instagram, she shared a series of stills from a video edited with a nostalgic vintage home-video filter. The intimate shots captured details of her hands, the bouquet, her radiant smile, and Benny Blanco's emotional expression as he looked at his bride.

Remarkably, the couple achieved nearly perfect security during the wedding, with no unauthorized images leaking from the venue. The photos the world now sees are the ones Gomez personally chose to share with her fans.

The Montecito celebration marks a new chapter for Gomez and Blanco, whose relationship had already been a source of fascination for millions of followers. With this wedding, they officially become one of entertainment's most talked-about power couples.