Taylor Swift's presence at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding is officially confirmed. The superstar singer-songwriter cleared her weekend schedule to celebrate the nuptials of one of her closest friends.

According to Page Six, sources close to Swift revealed that she rented a private mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, to be part of all the wedding-related festivities. "Her security team thought it would be safer than a hotel," the insider explained.

Sadly, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, will likely be absent. While there's no confirmation of his marriage plans, it's known he has a non-negotiable commitment on Sunday in Kansas City, where his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, has a game.

Gomez and Swift have been friends since their teens, "when we both hung out with the Jonas Brothers," the artists have said on several occasions.

"I dated Nick, and she dated Joe," Gomez laughed. "We didn't know what we were doing. But we always say the best thing we got out of those relationships was being together." Over the years, the two have been by each other's side as they grew into adult women, with great successes in their careers, personal crises, and now, marriage commitments.

In fact, when Gomez revealed she was engaged to Blanco, Swift was among the first to express her excitement on social media, asking to be the "flower girl."

Although she couldn't attend the bachelorette party , Swift couldn't miss this important moment in her friend's life.

The wedding will take place in a private space in Montecito, where luxurious tents, kitchen equipment, food, decorations, and even furniture have been set up for several days, transforming the venue into a tropical retreat for the rich and famous who will attend the wedding.

In addition to Swift, Gomez's co-stars on the HULU series "Only Murders in the Building," Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as family and friends of the couple, have been confirmed to be in attendance.

Most of the guests are staying at the luxurious El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, where rooms cost between $1,500 and $3,500 a night.