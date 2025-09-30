Glen Powell took on a tough challenge playing former star quarterback Russ Holliday in Hulu's new comedy series "Chad Powers."

The 36-year-old actor, who also co-created and executive produced the show, revealed that the role required major lifestyle changes—including quitting alcohol—due to the heavy prosthetics and intense football scenes.

In "Chad Powers," Powell plays Russ Holliday, who disguises himself as Chad Powers, a quirky walk-on player trying to revive his college football career after a big mistake derailed it eight years earlier.

To bring this character to life, Powell wore a full face mask with a shaggy wig, mustache, and even fake teeth, which made drinking alcohol impossible because "the face will fall off," he joked in a joint interview with co-star Steve Zahn, People reported.

"That was probably helpful to my diet," Powell said. "I can't drink alcohol when I'm wearing that mask because the face will fall off. So I'll sweat out the alcohol."

The actor also shared how the football scenes in the show were no joke. Powell faced off against real pro players, describing one moment when a 6'7", 350-pound player rushed at him repeatedly.

"That is the biggest thing that's ever run at me at this speed," he said. "You get to start learning how to be pretty fast, and you definitely burn some calories that way."

I LOVED #ChadPowers. Glen Powell shows off his dual threat Hollywood talents as a writer-actor once again, delivering a hilarious and heartfelt story about one last shot at the thing you love. Watched all 6 episodes in one sitting and I’m yearning for a second season ASAP! pic.twitter.com/Ed4bX3g8C2 — Thomas Ellinidis • One Take News (@ThomasOneTake) September 26, 2025

Powell Faced Mask Struggles in Atlanta Heat

Interestingly, Powell did not hit the gym much to prepare. Instead, the physical demands of playing real football in the heat of Atlanta kept him fit.

"I'm a sweater, especially when I laugh, and that's not good for a mask," he admitted. "I was always worried about my face falling off."

Powell's love for college football shines through in the show. He co-created "Chad Powers," inspired by a 2022 video of Eli Manning going undercover as a walk-on quarterback.

Both Eli and his brother Peyton Manning serve as executive producers, bringing their deep football knowledge to the project.

"I've just always liked playing pretend," Powell said. "This is the joy of going to work and just getting to be goofy with your friends. We're getting to be in a world that I love, which is college football."

Growing up with a football-loving dad who roots for Ohio State, Powell knows the excitement of game day. According to ABC News, when asked if he'd try out for the NFL, he laughed and said, "No, I'll probably send it to voicemail."

"Chad Powers" premieres on Hulu on September 30, showcasing Powell's blend of humor, heart, and authentic football action.