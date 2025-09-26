Glen Powell is opening up about an uncomfortable run-in with a recently "canceled" celebrity that left him second-guessing a simple photo request.

Speaking on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast Wednesday, the "Anyone But You" and "Twisters" star recalled showing up at a Hollywood party filled with cameras and press when he unexpectedly came face-to-face with someone whose career had been derailed by controversy.

"I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting canceled," Powell, 36, said.

Glen Powell shared that the encounter initially felt exciting since the actor had created some of his favorite films.

When the man approached and greeted him, Powell responded enthusiastically, expressing his admiration.

According to PageSix, the excitement didn't last long. Powell explained that when a photographer suggested they pose together, he hesitated.

"This person was recently canceled and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices," he admitted.

Powell explained that at first he was simply being polite during the exchange. But when the individual asked to take a photo together, he quickly sensed that it might not be a wise decision.

Glen Powell Compares Real Life to Role as Chad Powers

According to Powell, the star noticed his hesitation. "I realized, this guy, his face is toxic," he said.

"Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they've made."

Powell compared the incident to his role as Russ Holliday in his upcoming Hulu series "Chad Powers."

Holliday is a disgraced football player who disguises himself in hopes of reviving his career.

Powell noted that Russ Holliday, in his view, was simply someone who made a mistake rather than a malicious person, Daily Mail reported.

He contrasted that with others in Hollywood who, he suggested, deserved the backlash they faced.

The Texas-born actor stopped short of naming the celebrity, leaving fans to speculate online. Social media quickly lit up with guesses ranging from Johnny Depp to Russell Brand, though Powell gave no confirmation.

Powell's story arrives as his career momentum builds. Just days earlier, he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote "Chad Powers," which premieres September 30.