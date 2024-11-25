When multiple Glen Powell lookalikes meet in one place, it's called a "criminal Glenterprise."

Powell turned a Texas-style look-alike competition into a family affair, offering the winner's relatives a chance to appear in his next film.

The event, held at Austin's Auditorium Shores, drew hundreds of hopefuls aiming to be crowned the official Powell doppelgänger.

The 'Twisters' star called in from the set of 'Running Man' to announce the unique prize, initially joking it was a "Justin Hartley look-alike contest" before revealing his true intentions.

Glen Powell announces that the winner of his lookalike contest today will earn a cameo in his next movie:



Glen Powell announces that the winner of his lookalike contest today will earn a cameo in his next movie:

"I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion."

"I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don't need masks because we all have the same face," Powell, 34, told attendees. "It's the perfect crime! They can't get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise."

Maxwell Braunstein, a local physician's assistant, emerged victorious as contestant No. 4. Beyond winning the coveted movie cameo, Braunstein scored some distinctly Austin prizes: $5, a cowboy hat, and a year's worth of free queso from Torchy's, a local favorite restaurant.

Powell's mother Cyndy, who along with her husband has appeared in all of her son's films, FaceTimed in to give her seal of approval to the winner. The family tradition of cameos has become a signature touch in Powell's filmography.

"My face hasn't hurt like this since I was ten and at Disney World," Braunstein told local outlet 'Fox 7,' revealing he had predicted his victory to friends who sent him information about the contest.

The Austin event continues a growing trend of celebrity look-alike competitions across the country. Recently, Timothée Chalamet made headlines by surprising contestants at his own look-alike competition in New York's Washington Square Park.

Similar events have been organized for actors Jeremy Allen White and singer Zayn Malik, and it appears these won't be the last we see of these often fan-orchestrated gatherings.