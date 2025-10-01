Kate Middleton is said to be concerned Meghan Markle is trying to poach one of her most senior former staff, sparking fears of treachery within the royal ranks.

Meghan is reportedly thinking about bringing aboard Natasha Archer, 37, who has just left her position after working for the Princess of Wales for over a decade, RadarOnline.com reports.

Middleton, has relied on Archer since 2010, depending on her for both professional and personal advice.

A source at the palace described the personal significance of the situation. "For Kate this isn't just about work – it's personal. Natasha stood by her through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness.

The thought of Meghan moving in on someone so central to her life feels like the deepest betrayal. She's genuinely afraid Natasha could be tempted away and used against her, and could spill her secrets to Meghan."

Affectionately nicknamed "Tash," Archer was both Middleton's stylist as well as a confidante who contributed to the now-famous "Kate effect," in which the princess's outfits sold out in hours. Her work was rewarded in 2019 when she received the Royal Victorian Order.

Nonetheless, by July this year, People reported that after serving as a personal and executive assistant to Catherine, Princess of Wales, for 15 years, she left her post to start a private consultancy.

Another insider said Meghan has long coveted Archer's power. "Meghan was always envious of the closeness between Kate and Natasha. Natasha was the behind-the-scenes force who helped shape Kate's image into something regal yet approachable, and Meghan knew it. If Meghan were to bring her on board now, even in an advisory role, it would be viewed as a direct strike at Kate."

Since leaving Kensington Palace, Archer has made her Instagram account public and cut ties with Meghan and her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Nonetheless, according to reports, Markle is still keen to invite her into her growing empire, including a Netflix lifestyle show and product releases.

A Hollywood insider revealed to RadarOnline, "Meghan is laser-focused on her brand. She recognizes Natasha's value and is prepared to spend big to secure her. The offer's already been floated – come to Montecito, work closely with her, and earn twice the usual fee. Meghan views it as a chance to elevate As Ever while grabbing headlines in the process.."

The timing is sensitive. Markle's previous product releases, such as teas and jam, sold out but raised controversy for price and quality.

Her debut Netflix lifestyle season generated modest viewership relative to the couple's previous docu-series.

Privately, Middleton reportedly is disturbed by the prospect of the change. "Kate may appear composed in public, but privately she's deeply anxious.

The idea of Meghan winning over Natasha feels like history repeating itself, with her most personal moments at risk of being exposed. The possibility that her once-loyal confidante could now be working out of Montecito is something that genuinely unsettles her," a third source explained.

As Meghan pushes forward her brand goals, the potential hiring of Archer looks to increase the rift between the two royal families.