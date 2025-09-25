Netflix is doubling down on its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even as the Duchess of Sussex faces weak viewership for her lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan."

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently praised Markle's cultural reach, describing her as having "remarkable influence" during an appearance on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast.

Sarandos gave his support to the production of the previous series by calling "Harry & Meghan" one of "the most watched documentaries we've ever had."

The comments come as Radar Online reports that Netflix is working behind the scenes to secure Harry's planned documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Industry insiders told the outlet the show could be one of Netflix's biggest releases of 2025, even if it risks reopening old wounds for the royal family.

"Harry's Diana documentary is seen as morbid but massively marketable," one source said. The report claimed Sarandos' praise was partly aimed at keeping the Sussexes loyal to the streaming giant.

Netflix Bets on Sussex Projects Despite Criticism

The couple's original $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 resulted in the productions of "Harry & Meghan," "Heart of Invictus," and "Live to Lead."

According to Forbes, their new agreement, which is reportedly a reduced first-look deal, remains in effect, allowing Netflix still to exercise its first-refusal right on their upcoming projects.

Nevertheless, Markle's most recent venture has been suffering from a lack of viewers. Season two of "With Love, Meghan," featuring guest stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, has not debuted in Netflix's worldwide Top 10 and has received harsh reviews.

Analysts say Netflix is willing to take that hit if it means landing Harry's Diana documentary.

"It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan," a senior industry insider told Radar. "Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge."

Sarandos Doubles Down on Praise

In the same podcast interview, Sarandos said Markle's influence extends beyond streaming metrics.

He pointed to her ability to drive consumer interest, citing products featured on her show selling out. Netflix is also an equity partner in her lifestyle brand As Ever, which sells wine, jams, and other goods.

"Hundreds of people broke down every frame of the trailer" for the Sussexes' 2022 docuseries, Sarandos said, adding that the project was "successful in every measure."

Industry sources suggest Netflix's strategy is to keep Markle's projects on the platform while leveraging Harry's royal connection for global content.

"Netflix doesn't want to lose that to another platform," a source added to Radar, describing Harry's Diana project as "exactly the kind of explosive, emotive content" the streamer wants.