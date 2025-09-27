Meghan Markle's appearance at Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! charity event is drawing criticism from public relations experts, who say her expensive outfit and jewelry send a message that conflicts with her goal of appearing relatable.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in a navy blue Carolina Herrera halter dress and was wearing more than $196,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the Daily Mail, part of the outfit was Princess Diana's Cartier Tank Française watch, with an estimated value of $24,000, a Jennifer Meyer tennis bracelet worth $5,000, a Cartier Love bracelet of $7,000 and her diamond engagement ring, with an estimated value of $160,000.

Ryan McCormick, managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, told the Daily Mail that Markle's fashion choices create a disconnect with the public.

"Wearing that kind of expensive jewelry communicates, 'I am in the upper class,'" he said. He explained that the message makes it harder for people to relate to her.

McCormick added that the total value of her look is several times the average person's yearly salary, which he said only heightens the gap between her public image and the persona she has described in interviews.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also told the Daily Mail she believes Markle's wardrobe is influenced by her neighborhood.

"Her habit of wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry feels less like a play for an audience and more like a way of 'keeping up with the Joneses' in Santa Barbara," she said, suggesting the duchess wants to fit in with neighbors such as Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Harry and Meghan at the #kevincostner One805 Mental wellness event. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/6siUM83LP8 — Gloria Sussex Arsenal (@GloGoonerette) September 21, 2025

Past Comments on Lifestyle Criticism

Markle, 44, has addressed similar criticism before. In an April interview with the New York Times, she said, "Don't they know my life hasn't always been like this?"

The article noted she appeared "bothered" by claims she was out of touch.

Her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," has also featured high-end fashion pieces, including a $3,000 Carolina Herrera dress and a $600 CO blouse.

After the show's March premiere, she linked many of the outfits to her ShopMy store, but later removed the links.

Since their departure as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle have been residents of Montecito, California. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, whom they raise in a $14 million house.

As reported by PEOPLE, Markle spoke about her day-to-day life in Santa Barbara, saying she meets friends for dinners, Pilates sessions, and girls' nights out.