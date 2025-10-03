Just days after Nicole Kidman officially filed for divorce from country singer Keith Urban, an old interview clip of the actress is making waves online again—this time for a joke she made more than 20 years ago about her previous divorce from Tom Cruise.

The clip, from Kidman's 2001 appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman," shows the "Moulin Rouge!" star responding to questions about her recent split from Cruise.

According to ENews, at the time, she cheekily told Letterman, "Well, I can wear heels now," referencing Cruise's shorter height.

The audience erupted into laughter, and Letterman, amused, said, "That's gonna cost you. That's pretty funny."

Kidman, keeping her cool, smiled and added, "Now we move on."

That brief moment, filled with humor and grace, has been widely shared across social media in recent days, with fans drawing comparisons between her two high-profile breakups.

The resurfaced clip comes at a tense moment for the Oscar-winning actress, as she and Urban end their 19-year marriage.

Court documents filed on September 30 confirm that Kidman has requested an "absolute divorce" from Urban and asked to be named the "primary residential parent" of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Keith Urban Quietly Moved Out Before Split

According to sources close to the family, the couple has been "living separately" since early summer.

"Nicole's sister Antonia has been a rock," one insider told People. "The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

The couple, who married in 2006, had long been seen as one of Hollywood's strongest duos. However, friends close to them said the split had been "kind of inevitable."

A source noted, "Once Keith quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall."

Fans of Kidman are also revisiting another moment tied to her split from Cruise—a photo of her appearing overjoyed, which many believed was taken outside the lawyer's office after the divorce.

However, Kidman has since shut that rumor down. "That was not me," she told British GQ earlier this year. "That was from a film; that wasn't real life."

As for Urban, he recently performed his song "The Fighter," famously written for Kidman, with a subtle change—swapping in the name of his touring guitarist Maggie Baugh instead of referencing his former partner.