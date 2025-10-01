Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19-year marriage has broken up, with sources from the city area blaming the separation partly to her "bottomless need for sexual attention."

The pair, who got married in 2006, were considered a staple in Nashville for a long time.

They were frequently seen at restaurants and local gatherings, and according to the people living near them, they were normal people at heart despite the fame.

"You would see Nicole out at the shops, with a bodyguard, but she was very much a part of the community," one local told the Daily Mail.

Their separation became public in late June, with Kidman filing for divorce this week.

Observers say signs of strain surfaced months ago.

The Australian beauty marked the couple's June anniversary on Instagram with an old black-and-white photo, writing, "Happy Anniversary Baby." Urban, 57, replied with a heart emoji but did not make a post of his own. It was the last public acknowledgment between them.

They were last seen together at a Club World Cup match in Nashville on June 20, according to the New York Post.

Days later, reports circulated that Urban had moved into a separate residence, while Kidman remained at their Tennessee estate after finishing months of filming "Practical Magic 2" in London.

Kidman's growing workload has been another point of tension. Her role in "Babygirl," which featured explicit scenes and earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at Venice, drew sharp commentary in Nashville.

"The word is that she is a very highly sexual person, that's the reputation, and she has never shied away from expressing that on screen," one insider told the Daily Mail. Others questioned how the performance might have affected her family.

Different Worlds

While Kidman focused on film, Urban was back on the road.

He performed with 25-year-old rising guitarist Maggie Baugh, who has shared the stage with him since January. During one show, he playfully sang, "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player," as reported by PEOPLE. That moment, captured on Instagram, raised eyebrows given the timing of his marital troubles.

Nashville sources described Kidman as entering a "second teenagerhood," attending concerts, dancing in crowds, and leaning into a more experimental, provocative phase of her career. "Something serious has to have happened which someone cannot get past," a source told the Daily Mail, suggesting the end of the marriage went deeper than scheduling conflicts.

People magazine reported that Kidman has leaned heavily on her sister Antonia, who also supported her through her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. "Nicole's sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," one source said. "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The death of Kidman's mother in September 2023 also weighed heavily on her. Kidman has spoken about calling her mother daily, often at dawn before her children and Urban were awake. "Losing my mother changed every part of me," she said.