Just days after news broke that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have ended their 19-year marriage, fresh rumors are circulating in Nashville that Urban may already be seeing someone new.

Multiple sources close to Kidman say they believe the country singer is "with another woman." While it's not confirmed when the new relationship began, some are questioning whether it started before or after the couple quietly separated over the summer.

"It's all over Nashville," one insider told TMZ. "All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman."

Urban, 57, has reportedly moved out of the family's home in Nashville, which he once shared with Kidman, 58, and their two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The singer is now said to be living in a separate house nearby, as he continues his "High and Alive" world tour.

Page Six confirmed the couple's separation earlier this week. By Tuesday, Kidman officially filed for divorce, ending one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages.

Sources say Kidman had been trying to hold the relationship together. "She didn't want this," a close friend told People. "She was fighting to save the marriage."

Keith Urban is involved with a new woman following his separation from Nicole Kidman, TMZ reports.



The couple reportedly split back in June. pic.twitter.com/6grvK17lZV — ig: wigsandtea (@wigsandtea_) September 30, 2025

Kidman and Urban Silent as Cheating Rumors Spread

Though the exact reason for their split remains unclear, rumors of infidelity are spreading quickly.

Friends say Kidman, while heartbroken, doesn't deny that Urban may be involved with someone else.

"She's shocked, but not denying it," a source said.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary just three months ago, but fans noticed signs of trouble soon after.

Urban did not post anything publicly to mark the occasion, and instead replied to Kidman's Instagram post with a single red heart emoji. Later, she left him out of her summer highlights post, sparking speculation.

In June, during a Zoom interview, Urban reportedly hung up after being asked about Kidman's on-screen romance with actor Zac Efron — another moment that raised eyebrows, PageSix reported.

Both Urban and Kidman have remained silent publicly about the breakup, and their representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Urban and Kidman first met in 2005 and tied the knot in Sydney, Australia, the following year.

Their split comes as a surprise to many fans, though sources close to the couple suggest it had been building for some time.