Queen Camilla's bid to have a spacious new library as part of the current overhaul of Buckingham Palace has apparently put her at odds with King Charles, who is said to be irritated by her demand to alter the architectural plans.

The 78-year-old monarch, who has spent her life pushing for literacy, sees the building of a formal library as a vital addition to the official palace.

According to The Royal Family, Buckingham Palace now boasts 775 rooms but has not had a library since King George IV gifted the King's Library to the British Museum in the early 19th century.

An insider at the palace revealed to RadarOnline: "Books and reading have always been central to Camilla's life, and she thinks it's ridiculous that the monarch's residence doesn't include a library.

She's made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request. But he finds it frustrating.

The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction."

The report added that Charles, 76, is growing increasingly exasperated with his wife's involvement in palace planning, especially after she previously vowed not to interfere in structural matters.

Another palace insider observed, "Charles admires her dedication to promoting literacy, but he resents having palace plans challenged. He feels she's going against her own principle of staying out of structural decisions.

It's turned into a source of friction between them. For Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it's about creating a cultural legacy."

The massive palace renovation—due to finish in 2027—features essential upgrades to heating, plumbing, and electrical infrastructure and is already projected to cost close to $500 million.

Ignoring the King's annoyance, RadarOnline said Camilla stands firm in her quest. "The Queen feels the monarchy has a duty to promote learning, and she wants a permanent library at Buckingham Palace to embody that belief," a courtier explained. "Charles might be exasperated, but she has made it clear she won't back down."

